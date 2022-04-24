News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News > Crime

Vehicle destroyed in 'suspicious' fire

Paul Jones

Published: 6:29 PM April 24, 2022
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue attended the incident.

A crew from Honiton was sent to the incident - Credit: Archant

A vehicle was destroyed in a 'suspicious' fire in a Devon village.

A crew from Honiton was sent to the scene, in the Stockland area, at just after 10pm on Friday night (April 22).

"One fire appliance from Honiton was mobilised to a report of an unknown fire in forestry in the Stockland area," said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.  

"On arrival at the scene fire crews reported a vehicle well alight in a field.  
"Police were requested to attend due to the suspicious nature of the fire.  

"The vehicle, believed to be a Nissan X Trail, was completely destroyed by fire."

Crews used two breathing apparatus wearers and one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire, the spokesperson added, which also involved a towing trailor, a cylinder and garden machinery.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, citing reference number 954 of April 22.

