Axminster Waffle House launches £20k crowdfunding appeal

On the Move! The Axminster Community Waffle House team at their current base in West Street. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Axminster’s Community Waffle House has launched a £20,000 fundraising appeal to help finance its move to a new home in the town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Writing on its new crowdfunding site a member of the team said they would be moving to the first floor of the former Trinity House department store ‘very soon’.

He continued: “It is an old, iconic, staple building - the perfect location for our community project.

“Things here at Waffle (currently based in West Street) took off so quickly we had no room to expand but there was certainly a real need for expansion in all areas due to the ever growing social outreach we do.

“This big move for Waffle will incorporate a bigger space for people to come, waffle and relax in the heart of Waffle House expanding on our original space.

“We are also creating a “Waffle Work” space, a space specifically aimed at those who would like a comfy, warm and inviting space away from the office and home to catch up with their business needs and to function as a place to have board meetings and games nights.

“And lastly we will be adding a “Waffle Play” space, a designated area with some intuitive and sensory soft play for the little ones to enjoy with the potential to host small birthday parties.

“We are really excited about all the new things we will be bringing to the community but with such a big move we also would like to reach out and ask for help in funds.

“Trinity House will be five times bigger than what we currently have and so we need to buy more furniture and fittings.

“We would like the play area to look amazing for the kids, so we are designing a beautiful area for them and will need funding to help fit it out. Any area that you can support us in moving to Trinity, we will be very grateful.

“We want to raise a big thank you to all the people who supported us in starting up The Community Waffle House, because of your help we have been able to successfully open our doors to the world.

“And, in doing so, we have reached so many people and supported so many local causes. We couldn’t have done any of this without you!

“Here at Waffle, we have seen so many smiling faces and changed lives. We want to grow and aim to reach even more people to help build a stronger community and grow the town of Axminster.”

To contribute to the fundraising appeal visit :

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/waffle-on-the-move?