Fools and Horses star opens Lyme Lifeboat Week

PUBLISHED: 10:01 29 July 2019

Actor John Challis with members of the Lyme lifeboat crew. Picture Richard Horobin Picture Richard Horobin

Actor John Challis with members of the Lyme lifeboat crew. Picture Richard Horobin Picture Richard Horobin

Archant

Huge crowds gather to see actor John Challiss - aka Boycie - launch annual event

Eastern Promise belly dancers.entertain at Lyme Rehis Lifeboat Week. Picture Richard HorobinEastern Promise belly dancers.entertain at Lyme Rehis Lifeboat Week. Picture Richard Horobin

Huge crowds packed Lyme Regis for the start of the town's annual lifeboat week on Saturday.

A major attraction on the opening day was the appearance of actor John Challis - Boycie in Only Fools and Horses - who officially opened the event before greeting long queues of people asking him to sign his autobiography.

Another major event was the welcome display by the Lyme Regis inshore lifeboat, Spirit of Loch Fyne, the all weather lifeboat from Exmouth and the coastguard helicopter from St Athan, South Wales.

Belly dancing from the Easter Promise group, an art exhibition and a display by members of the Weymouth and Portland Model Boat Club also attracted admiring audiences.

Actor John Challis - aka Boycie - opens Lyme Regis Lifeboat week. Picture Richartd HorobinActor John Challis - aka Boycie - opens Lyme Regis Lifeboat week. Picture Richartd Horobin

Lifeboat week continues this week with a mix of events for all ages including the bath tub race, tug-of-war across the harbour mouth and the spectacular Army parachute display team The Red Devils.

Lifeboat Week is organised by local volunteer RNLI fundraisers, the Lyme Regis and Charmouth Lifeboat Supporters, with help from the lifeboat crew.

For full details of all the events pick up a programme from one of the many local outlets.

