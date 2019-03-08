Crowds turn out for the 2019 Honiton Show
PUBLISHED: 10:29 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 02 August 2019
Picture: Terry Ife
The sun shone, the Honiton band played, knights jousted in the main arena and the winners of the livestock prizes proudly displayed their rosettes on the animals' pens.
Crowds turned out for the Honiton Show on Thursday, August 1.
The event, organised by the Honiton and District Agricultural Association prides itself on being a traditional country show, 'where farming comes first'. It has grown to be one of the biggest one-day agricultural shows in the country, a showcase for the best of local farming, produce, crafts and rural skills.
In addition to the many livestock classes, there was a display of vintage tractors, demonstrations of rural craftsmanship and dozens of trade stands representing agricultural businesses. There were dog shows, poultry shows, ferret racing, donkey rides and stalls selling local food and drink.
There was plenty of other entertainment. One of the biggest draws was the jousting competition staged by The Devil's Horsemen, whose horses and riders featured in Game of Thrones. Above the showground, there were two stunning aeronautics displays by Viperaeobatics.
