Crowds turn out for the 2019 Honiton Show

PUBLISHED: 10:29 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 02 August 2019

Honiton Show 2019. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Show 2019. Picture: Terry Ife

Picture: Terry Ife

The sun shone, the Honiton band played, knights jousted in the main arena and the winners of the livestock prizes proudly displayed their rosettes on the animals' pens.

Honiton Show 2019. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Show 2019. Picture: Terry Ife

Crowds turned out for the Honiton Show on Thursday, August 1.

The event, organised by the Honiton and District Agricultural Association prides itself on being a traditional country show, 'where farming comes first'. It has grown to be one of the biggest one-day agricultural shows in the country, a showcase for the best of local farming, produce, crafts and rural skills.

In addition to the many livestock classes, there was a display of vintage tractors, demonstrations of rural craftsmanship and dozens of trade stands representing agricultural businesses. There were dog shows, poultry shows, ferret racing, donkey rides and stalls selling local food and drink.

There was plenty of other entertainment. One of the biggest draws was the jousting competition staged by The Devil's Horsemen, whose horses and riders featured in Game of Thrones. Above the showground, there were two stunning aeronautics displays by Viperaeobatics.

A plane performing aerobatics above the showground. Picture: Philippa DaviesA plane performing aerobatics above the showground. Picture: Philippa Davies

Meg Burroughs with RC Burroughs' prizewinning sheep. Picture: Philippa DaviesMeg Burroughs with RC Burroughs' prizewinning sheep. Picture: Philippa Davies

Jousting by The Devil's Horsemen at the show. Picture: Philippa DaviesJousting by The Devil's Horsemen at the show. Picture: Philippa Davies

Chloe Peach of Dorset and her calf Tara, which came second in its class. Picture: Philippa DaviesChloe Peach of Dorset and her calf Tara, which came second in its class. Picture: Philippa Davies

Chris Davis of Dunkeswell with his prize-winning bull Bert. Picture: Philippa DaviesChris Davis of Dunkeswell with his prize-winning bull Bert. Picture: Philippa Davies

Honiton Band playing at the show. Picture: Philippa DaviesHoniton Band playing at the show. Picture: Philippa Davies

Brian Lock with his tractor, which won fifth prize in its category. Picture: Philippa DaviesBrian Lock with his tractor, which won fifth prize in its category. Picture: Philippa Davies

Combe Garden Centre, winners of the Best Stand. Picture: Combe Garden CentreCombe Garden Centre, winners of the Best Stand. Picture: Combe Garden Centre

Anthony Carter from Dawlish, whose sheep T Rex was judged overall winner in the sheep class. Picture: Philippa DaviesAnthony Carter from Dawlish, whose sheep T Rex was judged overall winner in the sheep class. Picture: Philippa Davies

Most Read

Mums with pushchairs ‘risking lives’ crossing busy road

Brian and Barbara White say claiming a pavement outside their home would damage tree roots is nonsense. Picture Chris Carson

Tractor destroyed in farm yard blaze in Upottery

Plans for 150 homes on land at Honiton Business Park rubber-stamped

150 homes will be built in Honiton. Picture: PA/Andrew Matthews

FOOD REVIEW: Delicious food from the heart at The Kitchen

The Kitchen at Coombe Garden Centre. Ref mhh 31 19TI 9296. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton’s £48,000 playground upgrade completed

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9170. Picture: Terry Ife

