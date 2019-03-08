Crowds turn out for the 2019 Honiton Show

Honiton Show 2019. Picture: Terry Ife Picture: Terry Ife

The sun shone, the Honiton band played, knights jousted in the main arena and the winners of the livestock prizes proudly displayed their rosettes on the animals' pens.

Crowds turned out for the Honiton Show on Thursday, August 1.

The event, organised by the Honiton and District Agricultural Association prides itself on being a traditional country show, 'where farming comes first'. It has grown to be one of the biggest one-day agricultural shows in the country, a showcase for the best of local farming, produce, crafts and rural skills.

In addition to the many livestock classes, there was a display of vintage tractors, demonstrations of rural craftsmanship and dozens of trade stands representing agricultural businesses. There were dog shows, poultry shows, ferret racing, donkey rides and stalls selling local food and drink.

There was plenty of other entertainment. One of the biggest draws was the jousting competition staged by The Devil's Horsemen, whose horses and riders featured in Game of Thrones. Above the showground, there were two stunning aeronautics displays by Viperaeobatics.

A plane performing aerobatics above the showground. Picture: Philippa Davies A plane performing aerobatics above the showground. Picture: Philippa Davies

Meg Burroughs with RC Burroughs' prizewinning sheep. Picture: Philippa Davies Meg Burroughs with RC Burroughs' prizewinning sheep. Picture: Philippa Davies

Jousting by The Devil's Horsemen at the show. Picture: Philippa Davies Jousting by The Devil's Horsemen at the show. Picture: Philippa Davies

Chloe Peach of Dorset and her calf Tara, which came second in its class. Picture: Philippa Davies Chloe Peach of Dorset and her calf Tara, which came second in its class. Picture: Philippa Davies

Chris Davis of Dunkeswell with his prize-winning bull Bert. Picture: Philippa Davies Chris Davis of Dunkeswell with his prize-winning bull Bert. Picture: Philippa Davies

Honiton Band playing at the show. Picture: Philippa Davies Honiton Band playing at the show. Picture: Philippa Davies

Brian Lock with his tractor, which won fifth prize in its category. Picture: Philippa Davies Brian Lock with his tractor, which won fifth prize in its category. Picture: Philippa Davies

Combe Garden Centre, winners of the Best Stand. Picture: Combe Garden Centre Combe Garden Centre, winners of the Best Stand. Picture: Combe Garden Centre