Advanced search

Farway man admits using threatening behaviour - but denies assault

PUBLISHED: 11:52 07 November 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

An East Devon man has denied assaulting a woman but admitted using threatening behaviour during an incident in Colyton.

Mark Davey, aged 44, of Farway, near Honiton, pleaded not guilty to inflicting actual bodily harm when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court by video link, from the city's prison, on Thursday, November 7.

He admitted affray. Both allegations arose out of incidents on the same day, October 10 this year.

Judge David Evans adjourned the assault case for a trial at Exeter on January 20 next year and remanded Davey in custody.

Most Read

Broadband cabling dumped in Uplyme

Broadband cabling abandoned in Uplyme. Picture: Marcus Dixon

Directors of family-owned stove manufacturer in Axminster complete management buyout

Arada Directors Jon Butterworth (L) and Mark Brettell. Picture: Arada

Axminster pensioner injured in pavement fall

Diana Harnett watching repairs finally being carried out to the broken Axminster pavement. Picture: Chris Carson

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

Roe Deer. Picture: Lycia Moore

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Broadband cabling dumped in Uplyme

Broadband cabling abandoned in Uplyme. Picture: Marcus Dixon

Directors of family-owned stove manufacturer in Axminster complete management buyout

Arada Directors Jon Butterworth (L) and Mark Brettell. Picture: Arada

Axminster pensioner injured in pavement fall

Diana Harnett watching repairs finally being carried out to the broken Axminster pavement. Picture: Chris Carson

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

Roe Deer. Picture: Lycia Moore

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Farway man admits using threatening behaviour – but denies assault

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Your chance to carry the ball for England at Sandy Park

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Ball Carrier, match officials during the Women's Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Axe Cliff ladies Halloween success for Helen Kenworthy and Paula Heasman

No caption needed.

Honiton Running Club’s Olivia Killen completes the Dark Valley Half Marathon

Running

Honiton’s steps in fight against climate change to be laid out at public meeting

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2183. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists