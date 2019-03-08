Farway man admits using threatening behaviour - but denies assault

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant Archant

An East Devon man has denied assaulting a woman but admitted using threatening behaviour during an incident in Colyton.

Mark Davey, aged 44, of Farway, near Honiton, pleaded not guilty to inflicting actual bodily harm when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court by video link, from the city's prison, on Thursday, November 7.

He admitted affray. Both allegations arose out of incidents on the same day, October 10 this year.

Judge David Evans adjourned the assault case for a trial at Exeter on January 20 next year and remanded Davey in custody.