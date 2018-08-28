Curator who gave Honiton gallery a national presence steps down after 13 years

The team at THG see off Angela, pictured far left with her guide dog, Flynn. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

The curator and manager at Honiton’s Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG), has stepped down from her role after 13 years due to ill health.

Angela Blackwell first joined the Thelma Hulbert Gallery in 2005 when the gallery occupied the upper floor of Elmfield House.

Under her direction, it has become an award-winning gallery, at the forefront of the South West visual arts scene. It has featured exhibitions of local, regional and national significance.

However, a degenerative eye condition has forced Angela to step down from her post.

Angela said: “I have really enjoyed my 13 years at this amazing gallery and been privileged to be part of such a dedicated team.

“I’m proud of the unwavering commitment of all the staff and volunteers who ensure that THG has enjoyed so much success and continues to do so.

“I will certainly miss so many valued colleagues, local partners, schools and groups, I have worked with over the years.”

The team at THG organised a farewell event for Angela at the gallery on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Mark Williams, chief executive at East Devon District Council, said Angela had been a ‘great asset’ for the organisation, the council and for the gallery during her time there.

He added: “I don’t think it’s an underestimation to say that Angela has given it a national presence and more importantly a district presence.”

As a leaving gift, Angela asked for people to donate to Guide Dogs UK, a charity which has supported her.

She currently relies on her guide dog, Flynn.

She said: “I can leave this gallery knowing that it’s in really safe hands and it will just go from strength to strength.”

During her time at THG, Angela has been instrumental in developing an award-winning Community Engagement Programme.

The programme benefits schools, families and many marginalised groups throughout East Devon and received the Marsh Award for excellence in Gallery Education in 2012.

East Devon District Council, which owns and manages THG, has now begun the process to find her replacement.

For more information about THG and upcoming exhibitions, call 01404 45006.