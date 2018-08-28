Beauty and the Beast is coming to Seaton!

Youth cast members on stage at Seaton. Picture: Len Weal Archant

Book tickets now for Gateway Pantomime’s latest production

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rehearsals are in full swing for the Seaton Gateway Pantomime’s production of Beauty and the Beast next month.

With another clever and humorous script by Alan Frayn, plus parodies of popular songs throughout, it promises to be an unmissable show!

With the exception of The Dame, Alphonse and the wicked witch, the cast principals this year are predominantly youth members.

Belle and the Prince are only 12 and 13 but are excelling in their challenge!

Six adults and 16 children aged six to 16 in the chorus are giving strong support to the 14 principals ensuring a stage full of colourful costumes, jubilant singing and fun for the audience to get involved in.

The February show dates are Thursday 14 and Friday 15 at 7pm, Saturday 16 matinee at 3pm and Sunday 17 at 6pm. Tickets are £10 adults and £5 for children aged 14 and under available from the Box Office 01297 625699 or online at www.thegatewayseaton.co.uk