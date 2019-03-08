Cyclist dies on Colyton road

A cyclist has died following a single vehicle road traffic incident near Colyton.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident involved a pedal cycle travelling towards Seaton along the A3052 at Stafford Cross on Sunday, July 14.

A police spokesman said the bike was in the company of another cyclist, who was ahead.

Officers were called at 9.40am. The police's alliance roads policing team attended the scene to establish the cause of this collision.

The police spokesman said: "The second cyclist is believed to have suffered a medical episode and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene."

Anyone with information or witnessed the incident are asked to call 101 quoting log 322 14/07/2019.