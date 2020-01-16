Cyclist badly hurt in Colyton road accident

The cyclist was flown to Derriford Hospital by Devon Air Ambulance. Archant

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a road accident in Colyton.

Two vehicles, a Suzuki and a Ford Fiesta, were also involved in the collision on New Sidmouth Road at about 10.25am on Thursday (January 16).

The cyclist, believed to be in his 40s, was initially taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, but was later airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

Police are investigating the accident and have appealed for witnesses.

Anyone who saw what happened should contact them on on 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 199 for the 16 January.