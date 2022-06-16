News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Dunkeswell airfield commemorate 78 anniversary of D-Day

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 4:34 PM June 16, 2022
honiton airfield

Brian Lane-Smith (left) and Lt Col Adam Lefringhouse at the Dunkeswell Airfield American memorial. - Credit: Chris Penney.

The war-time exploits of American airmen based on the Blackdown Hills were remembered this week with a service to mark the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

Members of the US Army Air Force and Navy personnel who flew from Dunkeswell Airfield during the World War Two were recalled during the ceremony on Sunday (June 12).

The parish council holds a church service annually on the first Sunday after June 6 to remember those American airmen who flew anti-submarine bombing missions between 1943-45 during the Battle of the Atlantic.

It was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the airfield's American memorial.

Lt Colonel Adam Lefringhouse, a US Marine Corps military attaché from the American Embassy, in London, laid the first wreath.

Afterwards, South West Airfields Heritage Trust chairman Brian Lane-Smith presented Lt Colonel Lefringhouse with a guidebook on Dunkeswell's wartime history.

The local aviation group operates volunteer-run visitor centres at both Dunkeswell and Smeatharpe, near Churchinford.

East Devon News
Honiton News

