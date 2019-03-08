Advanced search

Cranbrook BMX star Dakota takes on the world

PUBLISHED: 10:02 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 30 July 2019

Dakota Tucker competing in the World Championships. Picture: Actiefoto.eu

Dakota Tucker competing in the World Championships. Picture: Actiefoto.eu

Actiefoto.eu

Cranbrook's six-year-old BMX star Dakota Tucker took on the world's best, in a bid to become champion in her age group.

Dakota and the Australian racer she befriended. Picture: Grayham TuckerDakota and the Australian racer she befriended. Picture: Grayham Tucker

Cranbrook's six-year-old BMX star Dakota Tucker took on the world's best, in a bid to become champion in her age group.

Dakota 'gave it her best shot' in the World Championships, but did not qualify for the semi-finals in the 'girls aged five to seven' category.

She was competing for Team USA on Wednesday, July 24 during the championships in Zolder in Belgium. She was riding for the US because she has dual British/US nationality.

She crashed in one of her three races, and earned a round of applause when she re-mounted and completed the course. But she had finished with a fifth place and a seventh in her other races.

Her father Grayham said: "She gave it her best shot. It was a tough day's racing in extreme heat of 100-plus degrees, but it's been an amazing experience on the world stage, in front of thousands of people and the media."

Dakota was even pictured on Australian television after she swapped jerseys with an Australian racer.

Mr Tucker said "She loved it, and is desperate to get a better result next time. The competition was tough, competing against older and stronger girls. From this event Dakota is more determined and committed than ever to the sport she loves."

