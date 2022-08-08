Dalwood country fair this August

Chair of the fair Committee Kathy Laing and Field Manager Brian Eddy at the 2021 Dalwood Fair. - Credit: Kate Williams

Dalwood is gearing up for its 677th country fair taking place this August.

The event will take place from 1pm to 5pm and will feature a raffle, cow pottery, hoopla, cream teas, bouncy castle, craft stalls, ice cream, tombola, plants, craft and produce tent, BBQ, rural craft demonstrations, live music, cakes, coconut shy, bar, food stalls and much more.

Its the first time, since Covid-19, the fair has taken place.

At 1:30pm, there will be a 'right royal' children’s fancy dress competition and a craft and demonstrations fair is also for residents to enter.

The event is cash only– no card machines available and entry is £3 and under 14’s get in for free.

The Dalwood fair has been an important part of village life since 1345 when Dalwood was granted the right to hold an annual fair by Edward III. A copy of this charter hangs in St Peter's church in the village to this day.

For more information visit the @DalwoodCountryFair Facebook page or visit their website at https://dalwoodparish.co.uk/