Big cash boost for two Axminster charities

Catherine Davis of Arc receives her cheque Picture: Catherine Seward. Archant

The Tuckers Arms Raft Club at Dalwood donates £5,000 to worthy causes

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Caroline Lavender, of Axminster Care Service, receives her cheque. Picture: Catherine Seward. Caroline Lavender, of Axminster Care Service, receives her cheque. Picture: Catherine Seward.

Two Axminster charities have received large donations thanks to the Tuckers Arms Raft Club at Dalwood.

The fundraising group presented Arc - the Axminster based counselling service – with £3,000 and Axminster Care Service with a cheque for £2,000.

The money was received on behalf of the two groups by Catherine Davis and Caroline Lavender respectively.

During the past 25 years, the raft club has raised more than £50,000 for charities in Axminster, Honiton, Lyme Regis and the wider South West region.

* Arc provides vital counselling for people in crisis but is in danger of folding.

It has launched an urgent appeal to raise £30,000 by January so it can continue to operate.

It helps people facing bereavement, family crisis or life changing or threatening diagnoses.

Axminster Care Service provides a vast range of services, including transportation for medical appointments; hosting the Tuesday Lunch Club at the Senior Citizens Centre and assisting people who are in need of emergency funding.