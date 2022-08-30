News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Dalwood Jazz Club back after covid

person

Adam Manning

Published: 11:39 AM August 30, 2022
east devon

Dalwood Village Hall. - Credit: Dalwood Parish.

The Dalwood Jazz Club is back after covid, and holding their first music event this Saturday. 

The event takes place on Saturday, September 3 at 3pm at the Dalwood Village Hall.

The Dalwood Jazz Club has existed since 2008 with monthly gigs (formerly in The Tuckers Arms) show-casing top Musicians and Vocalists from all over the Country – and very well-known on the Jazz Scene.

Musicians you’d find at Ronnie Scott’s or any other notable Jazz Venue ...and we’re fortunate enough to be able to see them here in Dalwood.

After two years of very little music in this village, we are so glad to be up and running again and able to welcome back our loyal and supportive Audience.

The next to appear in Dalwood is “The Jake Leg Jug Band” a very lively and entertaining group from Staffordshire, with their Authentic Sound of 1920/30s America.

Saturday, September 3 at 3pm in the Village Hall (with parking) and a bar for beer, wine, soft drinks etc. and tea & coffee. Ticket £12.50  and can be booked by emai: t.mackenney111@btinternet.com.


East Devon News

Don't Miss

uplyme

Uplyme man fined for living in mobile home without planning permission

Adam Manning

person
exmouth

Cranbrook school celebrate 'crantastic' GCSE results

Adam Manning

person
mark Stuart appeared at Exeter Crown Court

Cocaine courier caught bringing £30,000 drugs to Devon

Court Reporter

person
HONITON

GCSE results day in Honiton

Adam Manning

person