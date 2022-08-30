Dalwood Jazz Club back after covid

The Dalwood Jazz Club is back after covid, and holding their first music event this Saturday.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 3 at 3pm at the Dalwood Village Hall.

The Dalwood Jazz Club has existed since 2008 with monthly gigs (formerly in The Tuckers Arms) show-casing top Musicians and Vocalists from all over the Country – and very well-known on the Jazz Scene.

Musicians you’d find at Ronnie Scott’s or any other notable Jazz Venue ...and we’re fortunate enough to be able to see them here in Dalwood.

After two years of very little music in this village, we are so glad to be up and running again and able to welcome back our loyal and supportive Audience.

The next to appear in Dalwood is “The Jake Leg Jug Band” a very lively and entertaining group from Staffordshire, with their Authentic Sound of 1920/30s America.

Saturday, September 3 at 3pm in the Village Hall (with parking) and a bar for beer, wine, soft drinks etc. and tea & coffee. Ticket £12.50 and can be booked by emai: t.mackenney111@btinternet.com.



