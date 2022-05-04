News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Parish plan will shape development of Dalwood

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:00 PM May 4, 2022
The village of Dalwood in East Devon

The village of Dalwood in East Devon - Credit: Roger Cornfoot/Geograph

A plan that will help shape future developments in the Dalwood parish for the next 10 years has been formally adopted. 

It has taken more than five years of hard work by the parish council and community volunteers to complete the Dalwood Parish Neighbourhood Plan. 

It seeks to secure the parish’s future as a ‘vibrant, active and friendly community that is a special place to live, work and visit’ through 13 policies relating to the use of land. 

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has now formally adopted the neighbourhood plan, meaning it now carries ‘full weight’ when planning applications are considered in the parish, until 2031. 

Councillor Dan Ledger, EDDC’s portfolio holder for strategic planning, said: “It’s fantastic to see that residents in the Dalwood parish are taking more control on how they wish to see their area grow for the next ten years.  

“Neighbourhood plans are so important and help us understand what communities need and want to help them flourish.” 

Axminster News

Don't Miss

The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Fire destroys garden structures in Seaton

Philippa Davies

person
Nicky Solway is one of the Netherhayes Care Home nurses who has been fined

Anger as Seaton care home nurses face daily phantom parking fine 

Dan Wilkins

person
east devon

New 'shot blasting site' at Colyton approved

Joe Ives, LDRS and Adam Manning

Logo Icon
Neil Parish on GB News

Neil Parish spoke about Porngate scandal on TV - days before having whip...

Paul Jones

person