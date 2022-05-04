Parish plan will shape development of Dalwood

A plan that will help shape future developments in the Dalwood parish for the next 10 years has been formally adopted.

It has taken more than five years of hard work by the parish council and community volunteers to complete the Dalwood Parish Neighbourhood Plan.

It seeks to secure the parish’s future as a ‘vibrant, active and friendly community that is a special place to live, work and visit’ through 13 policies relating to the use of land.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has now formally adopted the neighbourhood plan, meaning it now carries ‘full weight’ when planning applications are considered in the parish, until 2031.

Councillor Dan Ledger, EDDC’s portfolio holder for strategic planning, said: “It’s fantastic to see that residents in the Dalwood parish are taking more control on how they wish to see their area grow for the next ten years.

“Neighbourhood plans are so important and help us understand what communities need and want to help them flourish.”