Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Meet the police at Dalwood

PUBLISHED: 09:23 04 September 2019

PCSO Chris Bolsover

PCSO Chris Bolsover

Archant

Villagers at Dalwood are being invited to meet a representative of the Axminster neighbourhood police team tomorrow (Thursday, September 5)

PCSO Chris Bolsover will be at the community shop from 9am to 10am.

He is inviting people to go along and raise any concerns that they may have in the local area - or just to say hello.

Anyone unable to attend but who wishes to speak with officers about an issue, should email 101@dc.police.uk

For more information about the Axminster neighbourhood police team and for news and updates for your local area, visit their website by clicking here

or to visit their Facebook Page click here

Most Read

Woman freed from car on A35

CHEWfest makes a triumphant return to Seaton

Girls at the Skool Daze gig (l/r) Rachel Chew, Emma Bowditch, Anna Guest, Ellie Ruck, Rhiannon Evans, Rachel Cyran. Picture: Molly Cope.

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Report warns Cranbrook could become an ‘austerity town’

Blackdown House, EDDC's Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Dack at the double in Axmouth United win

Axmouth United, who play in the Macron League Division Three. Back row (left to right) Travis Dack, Charlie Clarke, Jake Rostron, Jamie Hughes, Alex Rudkin, Brad Burraston, Josh Young and Zak Meaker (captain) Front row: (left to right). Cody Northcott, James Sweeney, Asa Sandman (manager), Archie Clode, Jake Dack, Kieran Burraston and Charlie Sweetland. Picture: CHRIS SALTER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman freed from car on A35

CHEWfest makes a triumphant return to Seaton

Girls at the Skool Daze gig (l/r) Rachel Chew, Emma Bowditch, Anna Guest, Ellie Ruck, Rhiannon Evans, Rachel Cyran. Picture: Molly Cope.

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Report warns Cranbrook could become an ‘austerity town’

Blackdown House, EDDC's Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Dack at the double in Axmouth United win

Axmouth United, who play in the Macron League Division Three. Back row (left to right) Travis Dack, Charlie Clarke, Jake Rostron, Jamie Hughes, Alex Rudkin, Brad Burraston, Josh Young and Zak Meaker (captain) Front row: (left to right). Cody Northcott, James Sweeney, Asa Sandman (manager), Archie Clode, Jake Dack, Kieran Burraston and Charlie Sweetland. Picture: CHRIS SALTER

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton complete pre-season with victory at North Tawton

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Five trophy wins for Steven Apsey at the Axminster Bowls Club finals

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Honiton Town triumph 2-1 against Holsworthy to win first league game

Action from the Honiton Town game at Brixham. Picture: HTFC

Cricket round-up: Upottery complete superb season with final game win that seals promotion

Picture: Thinkstock

Honiton Camera Club focuses on year ahead

'William Sharp' by Lycia Moore - Honiton Camera Club's colour print of the year
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists