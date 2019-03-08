Meet the police at Dalwood

PCSO Chris Bolsover Archant

Villagers at Dalwood are being invited to meet a representative of the Axminster neighbourhood police team tomorrow (Thursday, September 5)

PCSO Chris Bolsover will be at the community shop from 9am to 10am.

He is inviting people to go along and raise any concerns that they may have in the local area - or just to say hello.

Anyone unable to attend but who wishes to speak with officers about an issue, should email 101@dc.police.uk

For more information about the Axminster neighbourhood police team and for news and updates for your local area, visit their website by clicking here

or to visit their Facebook Page click here