Woodroffe’s new head ‘excited by the challenge’

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 06 March 2019

Daniel Watts who will be the new hgead of Woodroffe School at Lyme Regis. Picture TQEA

Daniel Watts who will be the new hgead of Woodroffe School at Lyme Regis. Picture TQEA

Daniel Watts tells The Herald he is looking forward to being part of the Lyme community

Woodroffe School’s newly appointed head teacher Daniel Watts says he is ‘extremely excited’ by the challenge ahead.

He told the Midweek Herald: “I believe that my skills and experiences to date, will support the school in the drive for continual improvement and retained excellence.

“It is important that we strive for ‘excellence everyday’ and ensure that we provide the pupils entrusted into our care, with the best that education has to offer.

“It is clear that The Woodroffe School is a special place and is integral to the community it serves.

“The pupils are excellent and the teaching staff both dedicated and passionate about making a difference to the lives of each and every pupil at the school.

“My family and I have a busy time ahead as we prepare to move to Dorset and are very much looking forward to becoming a part of the community.”

Mr Watts takes over, in September, from Dr Richard Steward who blamed lack of parental support as one of the reasons for his decision to take early retirement.

Announcing the new appointment Governors’ chairman Mary Kahn said it came following an ‘extensive and robust’ recruitment process involving four governors and two external educational advisers. There was also input form staff and students.

In a letter to parents she said: “We believe he will bring energy and experience which will benefit students, staff and the whole school community, building on the success already in place.”

Mr Watts joins Woodroffe from The Queen Elizabeth Academy, Atherstone, where he has been the principal for the past four years.

