New head appointed for Woodroffe School

Daniel Watts to take over from Dr Richard Steward in September

A new headteacher has been appointed for The Woodroffe School at Lyme Regis.

Daniel Watts takes over in September from Dr Richard Steward, who blamed lack of parental support as one of the reasons for his decision to take early retirement.

Announcing the new appointment, governors’ chairman Mary Kahn said it came following an ‘extensive and robust’ recruitment process involving four governors and two external educational advisers. There was also input from staff and students.

In a letter to parents she said: “We believe he will bring energy and experience which will benefit students, staff and the whole school community, building on the success already in place.”

The decision to appoint Mr Watts was ratified at an extraordinary meeting of the full governing body in mid-February.

He joins Woodroffe from The Queen Elizabeth Academy, Atherstone, where he has been the principal for the past four years.

His specialisms include geography and physical education and he holds a BA (Hons) from Exeter University.

Mr Watts will be relocating to the Lyme Regis area with his wife and two daughters.

Mrs Kahn added: “We will be planning an opportunity for parents and carers to meet Mr Watts as soon as we can and will communicate the details of this as soon as possible.

“The appointment of a new headteacher is an exciting and challenging time. I would like to thank all the parents and carers who already support the school, so much in so many ways and I know this support will be much appreciated in the next academic year with this new appointment.”

Dr Steward announced in January that he was taking early retirement, citing lack of support from parents as one of the reasons for his decision.

In letter to parents he said: “I am sorry to say that the positive letters I have received from parents over the years would fit neatly into a small ring binder whereas the letters of complaint would easily fill several large filing cabinets.

“I understand that this is a feature of our national culture nowadays but I would urge you to be supportive as possible of the new leadership team when it takes over from next September.”

“Woodroffe is a fantastic school – it is a shame so many parents are unaware of just how good a school it really is.”