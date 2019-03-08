Darren Page pays tribute to Roy Orbison in Honiton

Darren Page as Roy Orbison. Picture: Courtesy of the artist Archant

A tribute to the music of Roy Orbison will be staged at The Beehive in December.

The Voice of Roy Orbison which sees Darren Page saluting the Texas music icon arrives at The Beehive next month.

The Big O is most associated with Oh, Pretty Woman, which reached number one in 22 countries including the UK and America.

Darren said: "I have always had a love for rock 'n' roll/rockabilly music having been brought up with it as my parents are massive supporters of this genre."

"I have a massive respect for Elvis and I put Roy Orbison up there with the greats to last the test of time.

"Just like Elvis, Roy O spans the genres from rockabilly, rock 'n' roll and the big time ballads with full orchestras.

"My love for Roy O's music has great respect as I perform the range in vocals he performed, yes he is definitely up there as one of the greats!"

The concert also features Sue Lowry channelling her inner Brenda Lee.

The Voice of Roy Orbison will be at The Beehive at 7.30pm on Friday, December 6.

For more details, visit beehivehoniton.co.uk