Seaton health survey set to launch

Seaton Hospital and (inset) Seaton Health Matters chairman Jack Rowland. Picture Chris Carson Archant

A survey is being launched tomorrow (Wednesday, October 9) to gauge how residents want to see Seaton Hospital and local healthcare services develop.

A paper questionnaire will also be available from a large number of places in the area and posters will be put up to say where they can be found and the address to which they should be returned.

The questionnaire will be available to complete online via www.seatonhealthmatters.co.uk/survey

The survey is being conducted by the Seaton Area Health Matters team.

Its chairman, Jack Rowland, said: "If you care about the future of Seaton Hospital and local health services please take about 10 minutes to complete the survey online or on paper as the higher the response rate the more accurate the picture will be of the local views.

"We are hoping for a high response rate as the data gathered will be invaluable in adding value to what we are trying to achieve by identifying any service gaps that could be potentially filled by a service operating from Seaton Hospital.

"We have prepared a business plan to make the current site a health and wellbeing hub that retains the existing services that operate from the site, but potentially adds other services to utilise the empty space.

"Your opinion and views will be invaluable and we want and need all members of the communities covered by this survey to participate."