Celebrating apples at Shute

Crimson Victoria apples at Rowlands Orchard, Shute. Picture: Ruth Worsley Archant

Author, poet, shepherd and cider maker James Crowden - of TV and radio fame - will be speaking at Shute Apple Day on Sunday, October 20.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The village's celebrations will take place between noon and 4pm at Rowlands Orchard, Little Orchard Alpacas, Haddon Road.

Afterwards, Mr Crowden will give his talk on heritage orchards and cider at 4.30pm.

During the day there will be apple pressing where the public is invited to take apples and bottles, fruity fun games, including the longest peel competition, apple bobbing and apple and spoon race.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served all day in St Michael's Church.

Orchards have been a significant feature in the landscape of the historic Shute Estate for many centuries but now sadly very much absent.

The apple day event aims to celebrate this rich heritage, encourage more orchard planting and also to celebrate the Crimson Victoria apple that was first discovered at Shute.

It's a cider apple but palatable and originated from Rowlands Orchard which was discovered in the walled garden of the historic Shute estate.

The orchard was planted with many local Devon varieties of fruit trees by Courtenay Pole in the 17th century.

However earlier records of its existence have been discovered in the 16th century Shute estate inventory by William Petre, Secretary of State, who acquired the estate when it was confiscated from the Grey family who lived there at that time, when relative, Lady Jane Grey lost her head.

A spokeswoman for Legacy to Landscape which is organising the event added: "If you know the varieties in your garden please bring along labelled to add to the display."