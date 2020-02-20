County Council pledges help for Axminster Carpets' staff

Axminster Carpets Ltd. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Devon County Council (DCC) has pledged to work with partner organisations to support Axminster Carpets workers who have been made redundant.

Some 80 job losses were announced yesterday (Wednesday, February 19) after administrators were called in.

Cllr Rufus Gilbert, DCC economy and skills spokesman, said:

"We're extremely sorry to hear that Axminster Carpets has announced it has gone into administration.

"The company has been an integral part of the town since 1755 and has always had an unrivaled reputation for quality craftmanship.

"We will be working closely with local partner organisations including East Devon District Council and the Department for Work and Pensions to support employees of Axminster Carpets.

"We will ensure we're on hand to discuss opportunities for adult learning, qualifications and skills."