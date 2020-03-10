Life-saving defibrillator installed at Seaton

Rose Bunce (left) unveils the new AED outside Seaton's Pebbles Cafe with owner Carly Den-Tribble. Archant

A businesswoman has donated a life-saving defibrillator as a way of giving something back to the community of Seaton.

Rose Bunce, an award-winning weight-loss coach, provided the emergency kit, worth £2,000, which has been installed outside Pebbles Cafe in Marine Place.

The automated external defibrillator (AED) will be accessible 24 hours a day for anyone who suffers a heart attack.

Rose said: 'I chose Pebbles because it's the heart of the community in Seaton in so many ways.'

She thanked owner Carly Dean-Tribble, for allowing them to use the cafe to house the AED.

It comes with instructions so that anyone can use it to keep a person alive while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Part of Mrs Bunce's motivation for having the defibrillator installed was that such a device might have saved her father after he had a heart attack about 20 years ago.

Carly said: 'I think it's fantastic. We are very honoured to be chosen by Rose because we are a commercial hub in Seaton. 'Hopefully we will never have to use it!'