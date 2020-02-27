Advanced search

Dementia awareness sessions to be held in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 February 2020

The first dementia awareness session will be at Combe Garden Centre on Tuesday, March 3. Ref mhh 23 19TI 5952. Picture: Terry Ife

Several dementia awareness sessions will be held in Honiton in the next few months.

They are being hosted by Honiton Dementia Action Alliance, a group of individuals and member organisations committed to transforming the lives of people with dementia and their families through developing awareness and supporting volunteer led dementia friendly activities.

The organisation was named by the Alzheimer's Society as Dementia Friendly Community of the Year 2017 and last year was given the Royal seal of approval by being given the Queen's Award for Voluntary organisations. The first awareness session is at Combe Garden Centre on Tuesday, March 3, from 4pm.

The others are on Wednesday, March 25, and Monday, April 20, East Devon District Council's Blackdown House. They start at 12.15pm.

To book a place email info@honitondaa.org.uk or phone 07966 135442.

