Ahoy there! Phoenicia finally docks in Lyme Regis

Phoenicia exiting Portsmouth Harbour on July 3. Picture: https Martin Urch, www.martinurch.com Martin Urch

The only traditionally-built replica Phoenician ship in the world has sailed into Lyme Regis, just weeks after it had to postpone its visit.

Phoenicia arrived this morning and will moor on the Cobb overnight, allowing residents and visitors to go on board.

The vessel was originally set to visit Lyme Regis on June 21 but had to postpone its visit due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

Clary Hughes, of the Phoenicians Before Columbus Expedition team, said: "Originally due in Lyme last month, we were determined to include Lyme in the ports of call along the UK's south coast before leaving for the start of an epic cross-Atlantic quest."

Lyme Regis's Harbour Master Grahame Forshaw said: "It's always exciting to have a visiting vessel and very appealing. The arrival of Phoenicia will help freshen the mind that in the 16th/17th centuries, Lyme was the second busiest port in Britain."

The boat will set sail later this month to the Mediterranean for the start of an epic cross-Atlantic expedition.

Philip Beale, FRGS, will lead the trip which aims to prove the Phoenicians reached the Americas 2,000 years before Columbus.

It has the support of Colonel John Blashford-Snell CBE, sailing legend Sir Robin Knox Johnston and historian and broadcaster Dan Snow, who wished the crew 'all the very best as they set off on this remarkable adventure'.

The Expedition is also the proud recipient of the Captain Scott Society's 'Spirit of Adventure' Award 2019.

The building of Phoenicia was commissioned by Philip Beale for Phoenicia's first expedition - a successful circumnavigation of Africa in 2008 and 2010.