27,000th flight for lifesaving Devon Air Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 09:36 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 19 February 2019

Devon Air Ambulance (for illustriation only). Picture: Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Devon Air Ambulance has reached a new landmark after helping a man who was crushed by a cow last week.

The service was called to a rural location near Axminster at around 3.30pm on Monday, February 11, in what was its 27,000th mission.

Operations director Nigel Hare said the advantage ofthe service is that it is not affected by traffic or narrrow lanes.

He said: “This means we get our critical care specialist paramedics and doctor to the patient as quickly as possible, which can make a huge difference to patient outcome. On this occasion, after assessing the patient and assisting the land ambulance crew with treatment, the patient’s condition was best suited to travel by road to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.”

Heléna Holt, CEO of Devon Air Ambulance, said: “The last couple of weeks has seen us reach several landmarks; from assisting our 100th patient in the dark, opening the 100th community landing site, to announcing that 2018 was our busiest year ever, helping 1,109 patients.”

27,000th flight for lifesaving Devon Air Ambulance

