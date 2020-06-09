Advanced search

Devon Air Ambulance given grant for new separation screen

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 June 2020

The Devon Air Ambulance. Picture: DAA

The Devon Air Ambulance. Picture: DAA

Archant

Devon Air Ambulance will receive a £9,800 grant to make its helicopters safer during the battle against Covid-19.

The grant was awarded by the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) and is part of a £161,468 fund to be given to air ambulances in the UK.

The money given to the Devon unit will be spent on a new separation screen that is required between the front and rear sections of the aircraft.

Elsewhere, the Cornwall Air Ambulance will receive £4,560 to purchase two UV decontamination chambers and the Great Western Air Ambulance will receive £8,079 to purchase a thermal screening camera and monitoring system, together with an iPad Pro.

The Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance will not receive a grant because they started working with Public Health England and suppliers of Covid-19 protection equipment by testing it at a very early stage, so their needs have already been met via this collaboration.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Nearly £40,000 of drugs cash found after van stopped near Honiton

James Whiteman was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court after £40k of drug mony was found on a van he was driving in Honiton. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Archant

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Honiton history: What has the slave trade to do with us?

Tony Simpson with his Anti Slavery books. Ref mhh 13-17TI 9770. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Further tributes paid to ‘Mr Axminster’, Alderman Douglas Hull, ahead of his funeral

Former Axminster mayor and councillor Douglas Hull. Ref exb 09-16SH 6444. Picture: Simon Horn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Nearly £40,000 of drugs cash found after van stopped near Honiton

James Whiteman was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court after £40k of drug mony was found on a van he was driving in Honiton. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Archant

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Honiton history: What has the slave trade to do with us?

Tony Simpson with his Anti Slavery books. Ref mhh 13-17TI 9770. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Further tributes paid to ‘Mr Axminster’, Alderman Douglas Hull, ahead of his funeral

Former Axminster mayor and councillor Douglas Hull. Ref exb 09-16SH 6444. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Featherstone Hargrave Carroll - Can you help a cricket writer with any information?

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Town say thank you to last season’s kit sponsors

Football on pitch

Feniton ladies have a new manager with Mike Ebdon taking on the role

Cricket latest - Are we likely to see local action any time soon?

Sidmouth Cricket Club Green at The Fortfield

Devon Air Ambulance given grant for new separation screen

The Devon Air Ambulance. Picture: DAA
Drive 24