Devon Air Ambulance given grant for new separation screen

The Devon Air Ambulance. Picture: DAA Archant

Devon Air Ambulance will receive a £9,800 grant to make its helicopters safer during the battle against Covid-19.

The grant was awarded by the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) and is part of a £161,468 fund to be given to air ambulances in the UK.

The money given to the Devon unit will be spent on a new separation screen that is required between the front and rear sections of the aircraft.

Elsewhere, the Cornwall Air Ambulance will receive £4,560 to purchase two UV decontamination chambers and the Great Western Air Ambulance will receive £8,079 to purchase a thermal screening camera and monitoring system, together with an iPad Pro.

The Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance will not receive a grant because they started working with Public Health England and suppliers of Covid-19 protection equipment by testing it at a very early stage, so their needs have already been met via this collaboration.