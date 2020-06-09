Devon Air Ambulance given grant for new separation screen
PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 June 2020
Archant
Devon Air Ambulance will receive a £9,800 grant to make its helicopters safer during the battle against Covid-19.
The grant was awarded by the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) and is part of a £161,468 fund to be given to air ambulances in the UK.
The money given to the Devon unit will be spent on a new separation screen that is required between the front and rear sections of the aircraft.
Elsewhere, the Cornwall Air Ambulance will receive £4,560 to purchase two UV decontamination chambers and the Great Western Air Ambulance will receive £8,079 to purchase a thermal screening camera and monitoring system, together with an iPad Pro.
The Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance will not receive a grant because they started working with Public Health England and suppliers of Covid-19 protection equipment by testing it at a very early stage, so their needs have already been met via this collaboration.
