I spent an afternoon with the Devon Air Ambulance

Summer is on its way, and that means more traffic on the roads in East Devon.

Driving on UK roads, and especially on motorways can be dangerous and when it goes wrong you may need specialist care to arrive in the quickest way possible. And that's where Devon Air Ambulance does best.

As well as the helicopter, the Devon Air Ambulance also have two critical care cars which they use to access places the helicopter can not, and in weather like fog and snow where the helicopter can not dispatch from Exeter Airport. The helicopter can not land unless it's on an approved site with floodlights.

Inside the Devon Air Ambulance cockpit. - Credit: Adam Manning.

I was fortunate to spend an afternoon with the team at their helicopter base in Exeter Airport. Visiting the crew and having a tour of their Embraer 175 aircraft in the distinctive bright red colour scheme. I was also (sadly) lucky enough to watch them go 'out on a shout' responding to an road traffic collision on the M5, junction 29.

The air ambulance returned after half an hour, two cars had hit the central reservation, no one was injured and the critical care car was dispatched instead. I was then able to get a tour of the helicopter with their two pilots. As an aviation geek just being able to go airside at Exeter Airport was exciting.

Devon Air Ambulance responded to 1,900 total missions in 2021, 274 of them were road traffic incidents and 1,384 were attended by their helicopter teams. The Devon Air Ambulance motto is simple: to end preventable death, disability or suffering from critical injury. This is a staggering figure and only gets worse as the Devon population doubles in the summer with tourists.

The Devon Air Ambulance Embraer 175 - Credit: Adam Manning.

Devon Air Ambulance Trust responds to more agricultural cases than any other, that is cases where farmers or farm workers are trapped under machinery, or body parts stuck in machinery, or injured in the field.

There are lots of ways to donate to Devon Air Ambulance Service to keep their work going, go to your local charity shop and spend your pennies or donate on their website https://www.daat.org/



