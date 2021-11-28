Independent charity Devon Communities Together is celebrating its 60th anniversary and this year it turned its annual general meeting into a diamond anniversary celebration for staff, trustees, members, supporters and its President, the Lord Lieutenant of Devon, David Fursdon.

Devon Communities Together is one of 38 rural community councils in England and is a member of Action With Communities in Rural England, which is England’s largest rural grouping of community support charities.

Guests at the event, which took place at The Passage House Hotel in Kingsteignton on November 18, heard from DCT team members who shared presentations on some of the work the charity has been doing in the past 18 months. These included its dedicated Covid-19 helpline for communities, supporting parish councils with local climate emergency responses and helping communities become more resilient to the effects of emergencies like flooding.

With many of the DCT team working remotely, it was the first time that the charity’s staff and supporters had been together in a room to celebrate the anniversary, with the AGM being part of a year-long programme of celebrations running until March 2022 to mark 60 years since DCT was formed.

“It was very special to have everyone together to celebrate our achievements – not just over the past 18 months but also the past 60 years!” said DCT chief executive, Nora Corkery. “We’re proud to reflect on how we have had a positive impact in Devon during this hugely challenging time. At the same time we turn our attention to the work that’s still to be done in supporting communities as we head into what looks to be a tough winter and try to rebuild from the pandemic.”

Nicola Gurr, Devon Communities Together chair, said: “As chair of the board of trustees it was lovely to be able to celebrate so much that the team has achieved over the 12 months we were celebrating. It’s a real testimony to the hard work of everyone, all working to support people within our communities within Devon. I am really excited about the current work streams and the impact that they are having.”

“As Devon Communities Together’s president, I was pleased to fulfil my role and chair the AGM,” added HM Lord Lieutenant David Fursdon. “I enjoyed hearing about the work the team has been doing and meeting many of them in person for the first time. It was also exciting to share in the team’s energy for the projects and services they will be delivering to support communities over the coming months. I have no doubt they will have many more examples of their positive impact in Devon to share at our next AGM.”