Devon County Show 2021 dates announced

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 November 2020

Devon County Show. Saturday, May 18, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

Archant

After a year away due to a global pandemic the Devon County Show is set to return.

A date has been set for the return of the Devon County Show next year after this year’s show had to be cancelled due the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Devon County Agricultural Association is delighted to announce that the 125th Devon County Show will take place on July 2, 3 and 4, 2021.

The County Show, that was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will move from its usual mid-May dates for next year only.

Mary Quicke, DCAA Chairman said: “We are absolutely committed to holding our Devon County Show in 2021.

“We believe that, by moving the Show to early July, it will give more time for the restrictions to have eased, the roll out of a vaccine to take place and life to be getting back to normal.

“We know that our supporters and visitors really missed the County Show this year, as we did, and we can’t wait to start planning for our 125th Show.”

The County Show takes place on 90 acres of Showground allowing plenty of space for social distancing and moving the Show from its usual Thursday, Friday, Saturday to Friday, Saturday, Sunday will allow the busy Saturday crowd to be spread over two days.

“We have taken care when choosing our new date to avoid clashing with other Shows and events and are incredibly grateful to our sponsors and trade stands, who have carried forward their 2020 bookings to our 2021 Show,” added Mary.

The Devon County Show has been going since 1872 and has survived previous years in which a show could not be held such as during the two World Wars.

The very first Devon County Show was held at Victoria Park in Exeter on May 23 and 24, 1872. It was, and remains, the flagship event of the Devon County Agricultural Association, which had been re-formed in January of that year, after 21 years of being merged with Bath and West.

Trade stand bookings will open in January and competition schedules will be available in the spring.

Visitors will be able to book tickets via the Show website www.devoncountyshow.co.uk in the New Year.

