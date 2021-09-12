Published: 10:00 AM September 12, 2021

The Devon County Agricultural Association has announced that the 2022 Devon County Show will take place on Thursday 30th June, Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd July.

The event traditionally runs during the third week of May, but along with other shows was cancelled in 2020 .

In 2021, the show was delayed to July and was one of the few three-day agricultural shows to go ahead. As a Covid safe outdoor event, the organisers were delighted at the confidence of the general public and welcomed over 60,000 visitors across the three days.

After much consultation, discussion and reviewing of the likely impact of Covid-19 during the winter and spring, the council of the DCAA have agreed to schedule the show at the start of July for a further year to mitigate any further risk posed by the pandemic. It is anticipated that the show will return to its usual May dates in 2023.

Show manager Sam Mackenzie-Green said: "By taking an early decision now rather than next spring we hope this will give our exhibitors and trade stands time to prepare and we look forward to welcoming them to 126th Devon County Show in 2022."