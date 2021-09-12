News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Dates announced for next year's county show

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 10:00 AM September 12, 2021   
Devon County Show

Devon's annual celebration of country life returns in late June next year - Credit: Devon County Show

The Devon County Agricultural Association has announced that the 2022 Devon County Show will take place on Thursday 30th June, Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd July.  

The event traditionally runs during the third week of May, but along with other shows was cancelled in 2020 . 

In 2021, the show was delayed to July and was one of the few three-day agricultural shows to go ahead.  As a Covid safe outdoor event, the organisers were delighted at the confidence of the general public and welcomed over 60,000 visitors across the three days. 

After much consultation, discussion and reviewing of the likely impact of Covid-19 during the winter and spring, the council of the DCAA have agreed to schedule the show at the start of July for a further year to mitigate any further risk posed by the pandemic.  It is anticipated that the show will return to its usual May dates in 2023. 

Show manager Sam Mackenzie-Green said: "By taking an early decision now rather than next spring we hope this will give our exhibitors and trade stands time to prepare and we look forward to welcoming them to 126th Devon County Show in 2022."

Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Beavers in Honiton

First evidence of beavers at work in an East Devon town

Tim Dixon

person
ABBA tribute band, Voulez Vous, will be performing at the Exmouth Pavilion at the start of July.

Abba are back - and with them a host of memories

Tim Dixon

person
Football stand

Football

Six of the best for Beer Albion

Richard Honnor

Logo Icon
South Western Railway will introduce new timetables from September. Picture SWR

'Try the Train' sessions to encourage more people use services

Martin Long

Logo Icon