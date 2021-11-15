Help is being offered to farmers struggling with poor mental health - Credit: DCC

Mental health support for farmers is being highlighted this week.

Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service commissioned by Devon, Plymouth, Somerset and Torbay councils is holding the next in a series of webinars to promote Mental Health and Wellbeing in the farming community on November 18.

The pandemic and Brexit have added to the huge pressure on many of the region’s farmers.

In recognition of this, the Trading Standards Farming Partnership, in conjunction with the Mental Health and Wellbeing in the Rural Community project, has held a series of webinars over the last year.

This has resulted in the service being recognised nationally for the project which focuses on farmers' mental health and wellbeing and strengthens links within the rural communities and related organisations.

The aim of this latest event is to help farmers understand where they can get support for their mental health and wellbeing if and when if they need it and will also talk about available financial support.

Speakers include Nina Parnell from charity Westbank, Tim Dudgeon from Farmerados, Annie Winn from the Addington Fund, Katherine Williams from Exmoor Hill Farming Network, Kim Wright from AccEPT Service and The Samaritans talking about their Real People/Real Stories campaign.

There will be an opportunity to ask the speakers and Trading Standards Officers questions during and after the meeting. The format of the meeting will allow you to do this anonymously if you prefer.

Mark Peacock, Team Manager, Business Support & Innovation, Devon, Plymouth, Somerset and Torbay Trading Standards Service, said:

“Farming is a challenging way of life and if you are struggling it can be hard to know where to go for support.

“Maybe you simply want a listening ear from someone who understands farming, or perhaps you need advice on running your business.

“To find out how you can get the right help join us for an evening of talks from a range of experts.”

Those unable to attend the online webinar on the night are encouraged to still register and we will send you the recording after the event for you to listen to at your leisure or there is the opportunity to watch it on the Trading Standards YouTube page afterwards.

The online event is on Thursday 18 November between 6pm and 8pm and you can book your place by clicking HERE which will take you to the Eventbrite bookings page.