Food and drink awards back this October

Food and drink businesses in East Devon are among those nominated for the 2022 Food and Drink awards.

Winners will be announced at a black-tie award ceremony on Monday, October 3 at the Crowne Plaza, Plymouth. The deserving winners will be announced by Tony Hawks, Devon-based comedian and author.

Since entries closed in April the panel of judges and industry experts have sampled, tasted and scored over 270 products, visited 80 hospitality establishments and scrutinised 30 retail outlets across Devon to select the finest.

This year also saw the launch of their sustainability pioneer ward, designed to celebrate and promote sustainability, and shine a light on businesses going that extra mile in their endeavours to be environmentally friendly.

Food and Drink Devon board director Peter Gorton, said: “The standard and quantity of products we received for judging this year was amazing. It really is wonderful for us to see such variety and such a consistently high standard of entries.”

Shortlisted ‘Taste of Devon Product’ producers cover a huge variety of delights including sweet and savoury, meat, preserves, jams and chutneys, ales, ciders, wines and confectionery, as well as many others.

Finalists, who are also automatically in the running for ‘Food Product and Drink Product of the Year’ include Baked to Taste, Blakewell Smokehouse, Devon Sea Salt, Owens Coffee, Sandridge Barton Wines, Stone's Honey, Huxbear Vineyard, Torbay Distilling Company and WILD Gelato as well as others. In celebration of Devon’s best produce,

Platinum awards will be presented to any of the 270 tasted products given a perfect score of 100 per cent, Gold awards go to products achieving 90-99 per cent, and Silver to those scoring 85-89 per cent.

In the retail categories, entries have been whittled down for the ‘Best Retailer’ and ‘Best Online Retailer’ to 12, from top-end delicatessens to village stores.

The hospitality section of the awards sees establishments fighting it out in five fiercely contested categories including ‘Best Fine Dining Restaurant’, ‘Best Restaurant’, ‘Best Pub’, ‘Best Café’ and ‘Best Takeaway’.

Receiving 27 entries, finalists for Food Drink Devon’s new Sustainability Pioneer Award include Otter Brewery (Honiton) as well as others around the county.

Food Drink Devon chair, Greg Parsons, added: “When you look at a large fertile county like Devon which is hugely popular with visitors - a county which has two sea-coasts, two national parks and several Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty - you’d expect it to be a place which both produces and serves fantastic food and drink.

"But the proof is always in the pudding, as they say - which means we cannot rest on our laurels when it comes to our food and drink offer.”

“Year after year, the Food Drink Devon Awards act as living, breathing proof that we never take anything for granted,” said Greg.

“The producers and retailers, along with the tourism-providers and those working within the hospitality sector, really do have a passion for making this one of the best places to eat and drink in the UK - and these awards provide the county with an extremely high benchmark as well as a shop-window for the rest of the world.”

Covering food production, preparation, retailing, cooking and service, the Food Drink Devon Awards honour businesses demonstrating a consistent commitment to quality, sustainability, provenance, excellent customer service and support for their local communities and other local businesses.

Each year judging for the awards is carried out by a panel of independent and unbiased experts including a number of celebrated names from the region.

All results and winners are verified by an independent adjudicator, with entrants receiving the opportunity to benefit from invaluable product feedback provided by the panel.

During the celebratory evening of Devon’s finest food and drink, along with the presentation of the awards, attendees will enjoy a drinks reception, three-course meal created using produce from Food Drink Devon members.

For a full list of shortlisted producers please see below or visit www.fooddrinkdevon.co.uk/awards/