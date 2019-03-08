Freemasons help Arc stay afloat

Andrew Moulding receives the cheque from Ian Kingsbury (left) accompanied by Worshipful Brother Philip Male from the Virtue and Honor Lodge. Picture John Smerdon. Archant

Axminster counselling service receives £1,000 donation to fund its vital work

Axminster-based counselling service Arc has been given a £1,000 boost by Devon Freemasons.

The charity was nominated to receive one of the organisation's Wake Fund grants by members of its Axminster Virtue and Honor Lodge.

Arc was one of 23 deserving causes to receive a donation at a ceremony in Plymouth.

Presenting the cheques Ian Kingsbury, provincial grand master for Devonshire, said: "I am delighted that the Freemasons of Devon are able to contribute to these important local causes many of which are so competently run by volunteers and hopefully these donations will make a real difference."

Andrew Moulding, Patron of Arc, thanked him for the generous donation, which he said would assist greatly in enabling Arc to continue offering counselling to an ever increasing number of clients, linked to the Axminster Medical Practice.

* Arc offers a free counselling service for patients in distress. It helps people facing bereavement, family crisis or life changing or threatening diagnoses. The charity is totally self-funded and gets no money from the NHS or Government.