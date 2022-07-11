Channel 5 reality star seen raising funds for Devon Freewheelers at County Show

Mark 'Flymo Hayes at the Devon Freewheelers' Devon County Show stand, and with Russell Roe and Vikki Finney. - Credit: Devon Freewheelers.

Paramedic biker and television reality star Mark ‘Flymo’ Hayes visited Devon County Show, to help fundraise for the Devon Blood Bikers.

Mark Hayes, who found fame on the Channel 5 series Emergency Bikers, praised the Devon Freewheelers’ ‘passion’ for community service around Devon.

The emergency biker teamed up with the volunteers at Westpoint, Clyst St Mary, near Exeter, on the second day of the county show, chatting to visitors about the ‘dedicated’ Devon Freewheelers.

Mark Hayes at the Devon County Show fundraising for the Devon Blood Bikers. - Credit: Devon Freewheelers.

Mark, who rode down to Devon from his home in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, said: “It was great to meet up with some of the Devon Freewheelers volunteers at the county show.

“I got to see first-hand their hard work and dedication. It was clear to see the passion the volunteers have for the charity and its users. I would like to thank them for all that they do.”

Russell Roe, Devon Freewheelers CEO, said: “We were delighted when Mark got in touch to say he would like to join the Devon Freewheelers volunteers on our stand at the Devon County Show.

“We are so grateful that Mark is the charity’s patron. He is always so encouraging of the Devon Freewheelers volunteers, and all they do to support the NHS for free.”

“We really appreciate Mark taking time out of his busy schedule to come down to Devon to be with us, shine the spotlight on our fantastic volunteers, and spend time talking to the public about what the charity does in the community.”

A spokesperson for the Devon Freewheelers said: "Mark is a paramedic biker for the West Midlands Ambulance Service, so is a familiar face to viewers and the motorcycle community thanks to series one of Emergency Bikers.

"He agreed to become the charity’s Patron after he was invited in 2013 to visit the volunteers at the Devon Freewheelers’ headquarters in Honiton.

"There, he learned about the size of the service, and how the blood bike volunteers travel hundreds of thousands of miles every year in sometimes difficult road conditions to deliver vital supplies throughout the community, to hospitals, medical surgeries and patients’ homes. "