Devon Freewheelers call for East Devon bikers to sign up for safety scheme

Left to right, Devon Freewheelers volunteer Anthony Ewens, Tony Heywood from DSFRS and charity Blood Biker Emma Pring with the Crash Cards. - Credit: Devon Freewheelers

Devon Freewheelers volunteers based in Honiton are backing a campaign promoting motorcyclist safety.

The charity's blood bikers are getting behind the Crash Card scheme, where motorcyclists fix a green dot to the side of their helmet, indicating to the emergency services that a card bearing the rider’s medical history and other vital information is kept inside.

Tony Heywood, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service road safety champion for motorcycle intervention, visited the charity’s Honiton headquarters, dropping off the free Crash Cards to the Devon Freewheelers blood bikers.

He said: “We appreciate anything anyone can do to raise awareness of road safety, motorcycle safety and the Crash Card scheme.

“We would like to thank the Devon Freewheelers for keeping motorcyclists safe on the road.”

The Devon blood bikers were encouraged to fill in their name, medical and allergy history, and next of kin details, then slip the cards into their crash helmet, fixing a green sticker to the right-hand side to alert the emergency services to the information stored inside, should there be an accident.

Mr Heywood, based at the fire service’s base in Clyst St George, near Exeter, said: “The reason why we like the Crash Card is because it’s free, it’s simple, it doesn’t need replacing and it doesn’t rely on any special equipment or technology to use it.



"For me, it’s a no-brainer. Anything that gives information to identify someone who has come off a motorbike - or identify their medical information - is vital.”

Blood biker volunteers Emma Pring and Anthony Ewens accepted the Crash Cards on behalf of the charity.

Anthony, from Plymouth, who has carried a Crash Card for a year, said: “It’s all about safety. If I have an accident someone can call my next of kin and has my medical information right to hand.”

Russell Roe, Devon Freewheelers CEO, based at the charity’s headquarters on the Heathpark Industrial Estate, Honiton, said: “The safety of our blood bikers is paramount, and we are keen to support anything that helps to protect the riders when they are out on the charity’s vehicles, helping the community and NHS for free.

“We are committed to the safety of our riders, and the public, and we are keen to promote the Crash Card scheme among our volunteers, because it gives motorcyclist casualties a fighting chance after an accident.”

“We would like to thank Tony Heywood for dropping off the Crash Cards for our volunteers, and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service for raising awareness of road safety surrounding motorcyclists.”

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) runs free Biker Down sessions, designed to teach life-saving skills to keep motorcyclists and those that ride with them safe on the roads.

The training sessions, held at DSFRS headquarters near Exeter and at Taunton Fire Station, teach practical and theory sessions.

A spokesperson for DSFRS said: “After the session, you will be equipped to provide vital first aid to a downed motorcyclist. You'll learn about scene management, first aid and the science of being seen.

“We'll teach you practical skills to safely manage a situation in the event of a road traffic collision.

“You'll learn emergency first aid and hands-only CPR to keep motorcyclists safe, how to handle instances of severe bleeding, appropriate helmet removal and how to spot and deal with cardiac arrest. We’ll also give you a first aid kit specially designed for motorcyclists.”

The spokesperson added: “We share the latest techniques to enable bikers to be seen by other motorists and importantly, why they often don’t.”

DSFRS holds Biker Down workshops throughout the year.

For more information on course dates, see the Biker Down Devon & Somerset Facebook page here.