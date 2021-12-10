Volunteers at the Devon Freewheelers helped to deliver a mum’s vital breast milk to her two premature babies in hospital.

The Honiton-based charity stepped in when volunteers were told a family from Somerset was struggling to make daily 30-mile round trips to feed their babies in the neonatal unit at Taunton.

Within an hour of learning of the family’s troubles, six volunteers agreed on a five-day rota to collect the mother’s breast milk from the home address and deliver it to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.

Hospital staff said they provided a ‘vital service’, transporting breast milk to vulnerable and premature babies in the first few weeks of their lives.

Volunteers from Exeter, East Devon and Somerset carried out daily deliveries after hearing the babies’ father faced three-hour round trips to the hospital after work, delivering his wife’s breast milk.

The volunteer blood bikers and car drivers made the journeys on top of their day-to-day courier collection and drop-off services.

Dave Cook, East Devon area coordinator, said: “I put out an email to the volunteers to see what reaction I would get and within the hour I had twelve replies saying ‘I can help’, and their availability.

“That’s the sort of people they are; the calibre of person who volunteers for the Devon Freewheelers believes in the charity and believes in what we are doing for the community. So that level of support didn’t surprise me at all.

“I put a rota together and the charity sorted out vehicles, and what was going to be available on top of our normal blood bike work.

“We went to where the family live, collected the mum’s breast milk and transported it more than 30 miles to Musgrove Park Hospital neonatal unit for the babies. They were at the hospital and mum was at home."

Dave, who served for 24 years with the British Army in the Corps of the Royal Engineers, and as a specialist diver, said volunteers were left with a ‘warm gooey feeling’ when thanked by someone they have helped as a Devon Freewheeler.



