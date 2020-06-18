Advanced search

Devon Freewheelers given £1,000 donation

PUBLISHED: 12:47 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 18 June 2020

Ecclesiastical are offering charities the chance to win £1,000 as part of their Movement for Good Awards. Picture: Ecclesiastical

Archant

Devon Freewheelers have been given a £1,000 donation as part of the Movement for Good awards.

The awards were set up by specialist insurer Ecclesiastical and allowed residents to nominate their favoured charity.

More than 1,660 Devon residents voted for a total of 85 charities in the regions and 11 have now received donations of £1,000 as part of a total £1million that will be given to UK charities across the UK this summer.

Devon Freewheelers help deliver vital services for the NHS such as blood, Covid-19 testing samples and medicine. Their work can be viewed at www.devonfreewheelers.org.uk.

Dame Hannah Roger’s School, Blackdown Support Group and Animals in Distress (Torbay and West Country) are amongst the other Devon charities set to benefit from the money.

For more information about the Movement for Good awards and for a full list of the winning charities, visit: www.ecclesiastical.com/movementforgood.

