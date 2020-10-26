Devon opinions sought on NHS 111 service

Dr Justin Geddes, CEO of Healthwatch in Devon, Plymouth and Torbay. Picture: GRW Photography Archant

A new public survey has been launched to try to find out more about people’s experiences using the NHS 111 service in Devon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Healthwatch in Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, the local consumer champion for health and social care services, are independently collating public feedback from anyone who has recently used the NHS 111 service in the Devon area.

Healthwatch has joined forces to launch a regional survey to ensure that the very people using the NHS 111 service get to have their say on the way it is delivered to them.

All responses will be anonymous, and the information provided will be used to inform the joint Healthwatch report which will be shared with NHS 111 and the Health and Social Care Regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Pat Harris, strategic lead for Healthwatch in Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, said: “With essential services facing unprecedented challenges, it is really important that we as the consumer champion for health and social care services continue to listen to the community and share feedback with our stakeholders and key decision-makers on what is working well or not so well and what may need addressing.

“Your feedback will be used to shape and improve the local NHS 111 service and really could make a difference, so please share your experience using it with us by filling out our online survey, available on all our local Healthwatch websites.”

“Devon Doctors is committed to Putting Patients First,” said Dr Justin Geddes, CEO of the not-for-profit social enterprise.

“With that in mind, we’re delighted that Healthwatch is offering service users across Devon and Somerset the opportunity to have their say and will use the ensuing report to shape and improve our NHS 111 services.”

When you call the NHS non-emergency number 111 you speak to a highly-trained telephone advisor, supported by healthcare professionals who ask you a series of questions to assess your symptoms.

The service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The online survey, which will run until November 20, can be found at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/NHS111HW .

To take part ring 0800 052 0029, Monday to Thursday, 10am to 3pm.