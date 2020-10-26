Advanced search

Devon opinions sought on NHS 111 service

PUBLISHED: 12:39 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 26 October 2020

Dr Justin Geddes, CEO of Healthwatch in Devon, Plymouth and Torbay. Picture: GRW Photography

Dr Justin Geddes, CEO of Healthwatch in Devon, Plymouth and Torbay. Picture: GRW Photography

Archant

A new public survey has been launched to try to find out more about people’s experiences using the NHS 111 service in Devon.

Healthwatch in Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, the local consumer champion for health and social care services, are independently collating public feedback from anyone who has recently used the NHS 111 service in the Devon area.

Healthwatch has joined forces to launch a regional survey to ensure that the very people using the NHS 111 service get to have their say on the way it is delivered to them.

All responses will be anonymous, and the information provided will be used to inform the joint Healthwatch report which will be shared with NHS 111 and the Health and Social Care Regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Pat Harris, strategic lead for Healthwatch in Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, said: “With essential services facing unprecedented challenges, it is really important that we as the consumer champion for health and social care services continue to listen to the community and share feedback with our stakeholders and key decision-makers on what is working well or not so well and what may need addressing.

“Your feedback will be used to shape and improve the local NHS 111 service and really could make a difference, so please share your experience using it with us by filling out our online survey, available on all our local Healthwatch websites.”

“Devon Doctors is committed to Putting Patients First,” said Dr Justin Geddes, CEO of the not-for-profit social enterprise.

“With that in mind, we’re delighted that Healthwatch is offering service users across Devon and Somerset the opportunity to have their say and will use the ensuing report to shape and improve our NHS 111 services.”

When you call the NHS non-emergency number 111 you speak to a highly-trained telephone advisor, supported by healthcare professionals who ask you a series of questions to assess your symptoms.

The service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The online survey, which will run until November 20, can be found at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/NHS111HW .

To take part ring 0800 052 0029, Monday to Thursday, 10am to 3pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff Brian Abbot trophy success for Brian Thompson and John Hanna

The Axe Cliff Brian Abbot trophy winners, Brian Thompson (left) and John Hanna. Picture; MALCOLM GLASS

Basson at the double as Fishermen net derby win at Seaton

Action from the Beer Albion versus Seaton Joma Devon & Eeter League game that the Fishermen won 3-1. Picture; SARAH MCCABE

Dunkeswell Rovers beaten at home by East Budleigh

The Dunkeswell Rovers team that this season is playing in the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East. Picture; DUNKESWELL ROVERS FC

Upottery battle well and take positives from defeat to Colyton

Kieran Conway (left) and Owen McCreadie-Taylor, who shared the Highfield Garage Man of the Match award in Upottery's 5-0 home defeat to Colyton. Picture; UPOTTERY FC

Sidmouth Croquet Club duo honoured with Croquet Association Diploma awards

The Croquet Association Diploma that has been awarded to David and Nacy Temple of Sidmouth Croquert Club. Picture SIDMOUTH CROQUET CLUB