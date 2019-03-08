Grants available for local groups

jax10289

Not-for-profit organsisations can apply for £10,000

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A family legacy fund is giving away £40,000 in funding as part of its 40th anniversary year.

The Norman Family Charitable Trust in Budleigh Salterton will be giving away four grants of £10,000 to small local not-for-profit organisations operating in the EX1 to EX15 and EX24 areas.

In 1939, Ken Norman purchased Hoopers and went on to expand the business into the first cash and carry in the South West. Upon his retirement in 1979 he used proceeds from the sale of the business to set up the trust with the aim to help worthwhile causes in the South West to repay loyal customers who had helped make the business a success.

In the last four decades, the trust has given away £9million and awarded 10,000 grants to organisations across the county.

Interested groups can apply for the grant to put towards a project or running costs. The application must show how the group needs financial help and how the grant would be spent if successful

The closing date for applications is Friday, May 24.

Visit www.nfct.org for an application for or more information about the trust.