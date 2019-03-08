Advanced search

Grants available for local groups

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 April 2019

jax10289

Not-for-profit organsisations can apply for £10,000

A family legacy fund is giving away £40,000 in funding as part of its 40th anniversary year.

The Norman Family Charitable Trust in Budleigh Salterton will be giving away four grants of £10,000 to small local not-for-profit organisations operating in the EX1 to EX15 and EX24 areas.

In 1939, Ken Norman purchased Hoopers and went on to expand the business into the first cash and carry in the South West. Upon his retirement in 1979 he used proceeds from the sale of the business to set up the trust with the aim to help worthwhile causes in the South West to repay loyal customers who had helped make the business a success.

In the last four decades, the trust has given away £9million and awarded 10,000 grants to organisations across the county.

Interested groups can apply for the grant to put towards a project or running costs. The application must show how the group needs financial help and how the grant would be spent if successful

The closing date for applications is Friday, May 24.

Visit www.nfct.org for an application for or more information about the trust.

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Police find ring during burglary investigation

The ring which has been recovered. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

