East Devon politicians react to news of Johnson's resignation

MP's and councillors in East Devon have been giving their reaction to the news of Boris Johnson resigning as Conservative leader - and Prime Minister.

We asked East Devon Conservative MP, Simon Jupp, Cllr Paul Arnott, and Tiverton and Honiton Liberal Democrat MP Richard Foord for their reaction to the development, which came after days of resignations and calls for Boris Johnson to stand down.

Councillor Paul Arnott, leader of East Devon District Council, said: "Boris Johnson, as natural Conservatives such as ex-Telegraph editor Max Hastings predicted long ago, was destined for this date with history.

"Despite the many warnings about his compulsion to spin the truth as it suited him, the Conservative party bought and then sold to the people his epic lies about leaving the European Union.

"The Conservatives owe the country the sincere apology which his resignation speech show yet again is not in his lexicon.

"Now - and one has to say, astonishingly - this same Tory membership, including the decaying party in East Devon, will have the ultimate say over who is our next prime minister. This is a desperate state for the UK's democracy.

"At EDDC's Full Council on July 20, my administration will be backing a motion calling the Conservatives to agree to electoral reform.

"It is no longer acceptable for us to be governed by an unwritten constitution which allows a charlatan to cling onto the doorframe at 10 Downing Street as, even now, Johnson plainly intends.

"Finally, I think that the resounding vote against the Conservatives in the election of Lib Dem Richard Foord two weeks ago expressed the heartfelt feeling that good local people do not want to be governed in this pompous, self-serving and deceitful way ever again.

"I hope the local Conservative membership has heard this, but I fear they have not."

Mr Foord, who was elected to Parliament in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, sweeping away a 24,000 Conservative majority after the resignation of Neil Parish, said: “It has been shameful to see some Conservative MPs in Devon stand loyally by Boris Johnson through the scandals and lies. It is clear they only acted at the very last minute to save their own skin.

“Local people tell me they will never forgive those Conservative MPs for standing by Boris Johnson for so long.

“Conservative MPs have voted through unfair tax hikes on working families, in favour of water companies being allowed to dump raw sewage into our rivers, and supported the scrapping of the triple-lock on pensions.

"It is Conservative MPs, not just Boris Johnson, who have damaged the reputation of our great country in recent months.

“Britain needs change and real leadership to deal with the cost of living crisis and record NHS waiting times. The Conservative party has proven they are just not up to the job.”

Boris Johnson announced today - July 7 that he will step down as Conservative party leader. with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October.

Conservative MP Simon Jupp was asked, but did not respond when this article was published.

However, on Wednesday, he issued a statement calling on the Prime Minister to stand down.