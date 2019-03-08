Advanced search

Devon Open Studios: exhibition at Creative Beings, Awliscombe

PUBLISHED: 07:01 16 September 2019

Different types of artwork at the exhibition in Awliscombe. Picture: Creative Beings

Different types of artwork at the exhibition in Awliscombe. Picture: Creative Beings

Creative Beings

More than 100 works of art are on display in Awliscombe, as part of this year's Devon Open Studios.

Dartmoor, by Lisa Parkyn. Picture: Creative BeingsDartmoor, by Lisa Parkyn. Picture: Creative Beings

A free exhibition by six local artists is at The Old Rectory Studio, home of Creative Beings CIC, until Sunday, September 22.

Landscape paintings, Dartmoor textiles, figurative sculpture, prints, animal illustrations and mixed media creations are among the wide range of works on display.

The artists include Allie Giles, Boots Hackman, Helen Bamber, Lisa Parkyn, Philippa Lloyd and Martin Staniforth.

Devon Open Studios is an annual event giving the public the chance to meet artists, see their work and buy direct from them.

The exhibition includes outdoor sculpture. Picture: Creative BeingsThe exhibition includes outdoor sculpture. Picture: Creative Beings

Creative Beings CIC is a social enterprise set up to promote wellbeing through creative activities. It runs arts and sculpture courses, acoustic gigs and personal development workhops.

All profits go back into the community through events such as an outing for Honiton Memory Café volunteers and donations to local charities.

For more information visit www.creativebeings.uk

