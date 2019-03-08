Advanced search

'Good' rating for Devon Partnership NHS Trust

PUBLISHED: 00:01 08 October 2019

The services provided by Devon Partnership NHS Trust have been praised in a report published by the UK's health watchdog.

The latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated the trust good for being safe, responsive, effective, caring and well-led.

The trust's overall rating remains at good, no change from its last inspection in 2018.

In its report, the CQC praised the trust's senior leadership team and saw evidence of 'excellent leadership at all levels'.

It said: "Patients and carers were, on the whole, extremely positive about the care they received and believed the trust was a good place to receive care."

The trust employs around 1,500 people and has an annual income of about £140million.

It delivers mental health and learning disability services from community and hospital based settings across Devon and the South West.

