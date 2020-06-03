Advanced search

Recycling centre vehicle restrictions relaxed

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 June 2020

County Hall. Ref exe 04-17 5978. Picture: Terry Ife

County Hall. Ref exe 04-17 5978. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Vehicle restrictions at East Devon recycling centres – affecting bicycles and some vehicles with trailers – have been eased.

As of Tuesday (June 2), visitors driving van-based people carrier and cyclists – including those with cycle-towed trailers – can use the Devon County Council recycling centres at Exmouth, Sidmouth and Honiton.

And, as of Wednesday, cars with trailers are also be permitted, except at Sidmouth, which has limited capacity to accommodate trailers and would cause congestion.

Additionally, from Wednesday, all pick-ups – except those with towing trailers – will be permitted.

The relaxation of vehicle restrictions is part of Devon County Council’s phased reopening of household waste recycling centres in the county.

Vans and commercial vehicles currently remain excluded from all the sites, but the county council said this will be reviewed.

To protect the public and staff, a series of health protection measures will continue to be in force, including a one-in one-out policy and two-metre social distancing guidelines.

These measures mean, for the time being, site staff will not be able to help with unloading waste and is likely to cause delays and queues.

If queues become too long people will be asked to return later.

In addition, residents displaying coronavirus symptoms, are asked not to visit the recycling centres and payments on site must be by credit/debit card only.

All household waste recycling centres in the county were closed in March after the Government announced lockdown restrictions, but last month reopened for ‘essential use only’.

However, just days after reopening, motorists were warned the recycling centres could close again due to safety issues with cars queuing onto main roads.

Both Exmouth and Sidmouth recycling centres had to temporarily shut to allow traffic to be dispersed.

Councillor Andrea Davis, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure, development and waste, said: “We have been reviewing demand at each of our sites every week and as promised, we have been gradually easing restrictions where possible.

“Our priority is to ensure that our recycling centres are safe and do not become congested. I thank you for your patience.”

