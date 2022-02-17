Met Office issues RED weather warning for wind.

This weather map shows the areas that will be hardest hit by Storm Eunice. - Credit: Met Office

There is now a RED weather warning for wind in Devon.

The Met Office have issued the warning from 7.00am, until midday tomorrow (Friday, January 18). Storm Eunice will cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds for coastal parts of Devon, mainly on the north.

There is also still an amber warning in place for the whole of UK, including East Devon.

Storm Eunice is expected to bring gusts of up to 63mph in some areas of the UK, and the amber warning means disruption to travel is 'likely' and there is a 'good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life'.

The amber warning has been issued from 5am right through the day until 9pm.

Storm Eunice is also expected to hit parts of Wales with 80mph wind gusts.

This comes after Storm Dudley battered some parts of northern England and Scotland yesterday, (February, 16).



