Published: 8:30 PM August 12, 2021

Pictured are, left to right: Emily, Daisy, Arron, Ellis, Erin, Laura-Beth, Kiera as well as one of Ellis, who was awarded the ‘Reading List Foundation’ award for both his academic and personal success throughout his time in Post-16. - Credit: HCC

Devon students and teaching staff have been congratulated for their exam results and achievements despite the adversity faced during the UK’s worst pandemic in over 100 years.

County Liberal Democrat Leader Cllr Alan Connett said: "Without a shadow of doubt it has been a challenging couple of years for students and teachers. The results announced for GCSEs and A levels demonstrate the hard work that has been put into the exams in the most exceptional of times.

"We can all be proud of our future generation and I take my hat off to all of our young people; they have stuck at it and performed magnificently. I send to them all (and their parents) my congratulations on their achievements.

“As life has changed for all of us, since March 2020, so too has life for students. They have had to adapt to learning from home via a virtual link with their teacher and with no personal contact with tutors and friends for long periods, and they have seen their school attendance disrupted by Covid-19 outbreaks in the classroom.

"Not only have they come through all this, they have done so with credit, and I wish them every success in the future,” added Cllr Connett.

“Finally, our thanks and congratulations to all the teaching and non-teaching staff across Devon's schools and colleges who have done such a sterling job in bringing our young people through these most trying times and ensured that they had nonetheless received both excellent tuition and sometimes much needed pastoral care.”







