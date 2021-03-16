Support for Devon's tourism and hospitality sector

Published: 11:30 AM March 16, 2021

Temporary licences are being introduced by East Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn - Credit: Archant

A Devon charity is hosting a free online event this week to support those in the county’s hospitality and tourism sector through Covid-19 and recovery.

Devon Communities Together has organised the “Surviving and Thriving in Devon’s Tourism and Hospitality Sector” event on Friday, March 19, as part of its Listening Ear service, which it launched earlier this year in partnership with Devon County Council.

The webinar, from 11:30am-1pm, is specifically designed for those in the sector but those in the supply chain, aligned with the industry, or considering diversification, are very welcome to attend.

Four speakers from hospitality and tourism businesses in Devon will reflect on the pandemic as well as looking at growth, diversification, taking time for wellbeing, and finding hope for the future.

They are Rick Turner from The Big Sheep, James Parkinson from The Duck village pub in Yeoford, Jill Taylor from Southview Lodges in Shillingford St George and Sally Everton from Visit Devon.

Dr Louise MacAllister, Project Manager at Devon Communities Together, said:“This session brings together four expert and experienced speakers, I hope attendees will leave with motivation and a sense of possibility for the forthcoming summer of recovery.”

Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, said: “This free online event from Devon Communities Together features speakers with a wealth of knowledge and I would recommend businesses to sign up for the session ahead of what will hopefully be a successful summer season.”

To book a free space at the online event on Friday 19 March please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/surviving-and-thriving-in-devons-tourism-and-hospitality-sector-tickets-142516361273