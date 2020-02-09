Advanced search

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

PUBLISHED: 14:44 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 10 February 2020

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Archant

A popular traveller, who piqued the interest of thousands of motorists driving by his ornate wagon parked on the side of the road, has died according to reports.

John Treagood, who was in his eighties, passed away at 10pm on Sunday, February 9.

An online crowdfunding page has been set up to raise £3,000 for the his funeral - more than £1,500 has been donated so far.

John captured the hearts of many in the UK, and further afield, in early 2015 when his beloved horse, Gildor, died.

An internet fund was promptly set up, and received so much support, enough money was put in the pot to purchase John's new horse, Misty, and a wagon.

The former lecturer, who walked away from conventional life 40 years ago, had a popular Facebook page which was updated with his latest travels.

A post on the page said: "John had been feeling his age and his health had been declining for a little while, but as always the proud man that he was did not want anyone to know, which was respected."

Misty has been left in the care of Sasha Elson, one of John's friends.

