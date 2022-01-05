Four Devon locations makes 'worst places to live' list for 2022

Four locations in Devon make an internet list detailing the 'worst places to live in England 2022'.

Website ilivehere.co.uk carried out a social media poll to find the most undesirable towns, villages and cities in England.

More than 110,000 people responded to the vote - and three Devon locations made the top 50.

They were Plymouth (48th), Paignton (40th), Axminster (39th) and Torquay (33rd).

The list was 'topped' by Aylesbury, in Buckinghamshire, which received 25% more votes than second-placed Huddersfield.

A review of Axminster - the only East Devon entry on the list - on the website reveals: "At first glance, Axminster appears to be a quiet and pleasant town, with a small shopping area, a pretty railway station, and a large Tesco. But it’s only when you dig a little deeper, that the truth soon reveals itself."

Bus stops, schools and a lack of shops are targets of the reviewers ire, as they conclude: "I could go on forever as to why Axminster is utterly dreadful, but instead I will conclude with this; I spent many years walking the streets of Axminster, I was miserable, it is a fleapit."

For the full list of the top 50 worst places to live in England 2022, log on to ilivehere.co.uk

Are the rankings for Devon towns fair? Use the comments below to let us know what you think...