Youth Hub 'opens the door of opportunity'

More than 75 young people have been helped into work, training or further education by a local service set up to help those in need of support, including people whose career options have been changed by the pandemic.

The Youth Hub Devon is also being credited with helping with the county’s economic recovery.

It is currently working with a further 65 young jobseekers and is interested in hearing from local employers who would like to get involved.

The Youth Hub is funded by the Government as part of its national Plan for Jobs, and is also supported by Exeter City Council and Devon County Council.

It covers the Exeter, East and Mid Devon area, working with businesses, colleges, training providers and local authorities to find opportunities for young people. It is also in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, Young Devon and the not-for-profit CSW Group, and has links to Devon Mind. It offers advice including support with career change, and help with job searches, CV writing and preparation for interviews.

So far it has secured jobs, training and apprenticeships with companies including South West Water, Woodbury Hotel Golf Club, the Recycled Candle Company and Devon County Council.

Councillor Rufus Gilbert, the county council’s Cabinet member for economic recovery and skills, said: “The focus of the hub puts the young person at the heart of their own journey, giving them the confidence to achieve work, training and/or further education. We have already seen that Youth Hub Devon is playing a key role in Devon’s economic recovery by opening the door of opportunity for young people.”

The Youth Hub’s achievements since it opened in July 2021 have also been recognised by the Government Minister for Employment, Mims Davies, who said: “I was delighted to meet virtually with colleagues at the Youth Hub in Devon to hear about their successes to date.



“Youth Hubs like this one provide tailored support to help young people to secure life-changing career opportunities and get on that first rung of the employment ladder.”

Employers can sign up for information on employer events at Youth Hub Devon by emailing youthhub@devon.gov.uk